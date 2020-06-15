Anger as Zanu PF MP gives 1 cup rice per family









































































1 cup of Chinese rice per family.... hundreds of people left Mandeya Business Centre in Gutu North seething with anger on June 4, 2020 when their Zanu PF MP Yeukai Simbanegavi gave them one small cup of rice (250g) per family after they waited the whole day for food aid relief. Some farmers walked 17km to the venue; a clear indication of how Zimbabweans have become desperate for food. Above Rhoda Mugombe holds aloft a packet of rice received by a family. Simbanegavi switched off her phone when The Mirror called her for a comment.#MasvingoMirror#