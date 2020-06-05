5 JSC workers serve employer for 163 years

































Justice Garainesu Mawadze.



Morris Bishi

Masvingo – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in Masvingo has honoured five of its employees who have served the organisation for a collective 163 years.

The five were honoured at a function where JSC commemorated its 10th anniversary last week.

Collen Nhika, a court recorder at Masvingo Magistrates served 38 years; Cosma Nhemachena an accounting assistant at Chiredzi served 33 years; Austin Ncube a clerk at Masvingo Magistrates Court 32 years; Charlton Mutema at Chiredzi Magistrates Court 31 years and Marvellous Munyikwa an interpreter at Masvingo served 30 years.

All five have no record of misconduct.

Masvingo High Court Judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze who was the guest of honour thanked the five for their dedication to work and urged other members of JSC to emulate them. He noted that he worked with all of them at one stage or another when he was still a magistrate.

The five received certificates and grocery vouchers. #MasvingoMirror#