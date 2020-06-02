2 Gokwe kids (10) kill niece (5)





















Elizabeth Mashiri

Gokwe – Tragedy befell a Gokwe family on Saturday when two kids aged 10 and 14 who were left in the custody of a niece assaulted and killed the latter for messing up her pants.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the case and told The Mirror that investigations were underway.

"We are investigating the death of a minor who was allegedly assaulted until she died on Saturday in Gokwe.

“The two accused rushed to call a neighbour when they realised that their niece was no longer breathing but it was too late," said Goko

Police believe that the two took turns to beat up the minor until she fell unconscious.

The accused have been placed in the custody of their parents.