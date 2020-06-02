2 Chimanimani Gov officials face attempted fraud charges

























Mirror Reporter

CHIMANIMANI – Two Government officers, Chimanimani Public Service Commision (PSC) Human Resources Manager Levinia Chidzimba (46) and the Acting Accountant in the Chimanimani District Development Coordinator (DDC )'s office Richard Mugano (45) are facing attempted fraud charges involving $ 47 375.

The money was meant to pay several civil servants who partook in Cyclone Idai duties.

Criminal Investigations Department (CID),Chipinge District Public Relations Officer , Detective Assistant Inspector Vincent Chikuvadze confirmed the arrest of Chidzimba and Mugano. He said investigations are still underway.

The matter was reported under case number DR 17/05/2020.

The Mirror is reliably informed that Chidzima is accused of allegedly preparing a pay sheet that did not tally in figures with the Travel and Subsistance claim form with some amounts of money on the pay sheet exceeding those on claim forms.

Mugano is accused of attempting to effect payment without the approval of neither the DDC or his assistant.

Allegations are that on February 28, the Ministry of Local Government, Mutare Province deposited $1 083 528 into one of Chimanimani District Development office's CBZ's bank account which was meant to pay civil servants from various departments who undertook various Cyclone Idai duties.

The complainant, Joseph Manyurapasi tasked Chidzimba and her team to come up with a pay sheet to be used for paying the civil servants.

Chidzimba used the Travel and Subsistence claim forms that were submitted by civil servants earmarked to benefit from the allowance to compile the pay sheet.

On March 3, Chidzimba then submitted the pay sheet to Mugano who then raised an issue voucher against the submitted pay sheet to the Acting DDC Tawona Nengomasha for authorisation of payments through appending his signature.

Nengomasha then allegedly noted some discrepancies on some names whose claims were inflated. He advised the anomaly to the informant who was in Mozambique through the phone who ordered him not to approve the payment.

Nengomasha then allegedly went to CBZ Chimanimani branch and changed the pin number since he had previously shared it with Mugano.

Allegations are that Mugano unknowing that the pin had been changed and while in his office at Chimanimani made three attempts to effect payment online with inflated figures to the beneficiaries which included, himself $8 860, Eunice Mabheka (ZRP Chimanimani) $6 970.00,Patience Mangi (Ministry of Women Affairs Chimanimani $6 725.00 and Proud Pairamanzi (ZNA 33 Reserve Force) $ 24 820.00 without the approval of the DDC or his assistant and he allegedly failed to process payments because the pin number had been changed.

On May 22, a report was made to ZRP Chimanimani who arrested the two and referred the case to CID Chipinge. It was however discovered that the paysheet that was prepared by Chidzimba was not according to the T and S claim form and some amounts on the paysheet of about three members exceeded the amount on the claim forms. #MasvingoMirror#