Zvishavane man in court for raping girl (8)

SYDNEY NCUBE

ZVISHAVANE BUREAU

ZVISHAVANE - A 23-year-old man from Ndachana Village under Chief Mafala in Zvishavane has appeared in court facing rape charges after he allegedly forced himself on an eight-year-old girl he met in a bush.

The accused Muktar Madaresa Kassim was remanded in custody by Zvishavane Magistrate Archie Wochiunga for the continuation of trial.

The State says that in March this year in Ndachana Village, Kassim met the complainant who was fetching firewood with her siblings. Kassim dragged the girl into a pit where he allegedly raped her once.