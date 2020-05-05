Zimta sets tough conditions for reopening of schools

Mirror Reporter

Masvingo – The Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association, the largest teachers’ grouping in the country has given Government 11 tough conditions to meet before schools are allowed to reopen after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Zimta warned in a statement released to The Mirror today that the Coronavirus pandemic is actually getting worse in the country and getting out of control. It said that the situation is made worse by the fact that there is no adequate preparedness to deal with the pandemic.

The statement said Government has no preparedness at all if the situation implodes.

Zimta also deplored Government for its inaction in coming up with a policy or guidelines on which schools will deal with the pandemic.

As a condition for the reopening of schools, the Association demands that Government provide adequate masks and gloves for every pupil. Zimbabwe has more than 1 000 000 pupils in primary and secondary schools.

Zimta also set the provision of sanitisers for every pupil as another condition for reopening. Each school must have temperature kits, added the Association.

To improve social distance, Zimta called upon the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to immediately recruit more teachers and dismantle the pupil to teacher ratio which stands at an average of 1:70. The statement said classrooms are overcrowded.

It said that clear guidelines on the issue must be publicised including who in the school will monitor the situation.

Zimta also wants guidelines on how Coronavirus cases would be handled in schools and whether there will be special clinics and centres for children and teachers.

The statement also called for a reassurance that there will be running water in every school come opening time.




