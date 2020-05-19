ZHRC statement on the abduction, torture of MDC-A officials









ZHRC chairman, Dr Elasto Mugwadi.

1. Section 243 (1) (d), (e) and (f) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides

that the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission has the mandate to receive and

investigate complaints of violation of human rights and administrative justice

from the public. The Commission also has the power to conduct investigations

on alleged violation of human rights and fundamental freedoms, at its own

initiative.

2. Through its own initiative, the ZHRC commenced investigations on the

alleged abduction and torture of three female MDC Alliance members who went

missing on 13 May 2020 and were later found in Bindura on Friday, 15 May

2020. On Saturday, the 16 th May 2020, the ZHRC interviewed a representative

of the MDC-Alliance, the party to which the abductees are affiliated and also

made a fact-finding hospital visit at Parktown Hospital in Waterfalls in Harare to

ascertain the facts of the matter.

3. Investigations are still underway and the Commission is still to interview

some key witnesses and informants. Further information will be shared once

the full scale investigations have been finalised. However, even at this

preliminary stage the ZHRC is categorical that this violence against women

runs parallel to the right to peaceful existence as enshrined in Article 10 of the

Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights on the Rights of

Women in Africa (Maputo Protocol). The Maputo Protocol emphasises that

every woman has the right to human dignity and is entitled to respect for her

life, integrity and security of person. It also calls for punishment of the

perpetrators of violence against women.

4. In line with provisions in the Maputo Protocol, Section 51 of the Constitution

of Zimbabwe provides that every person, including women have the right to

dignity. The survivors’ right to personal security is also at stake and in addition,

Section 52 of the Constitution provides for freedom from all forms of violence

from public or private sources.

5. Preliminary investigations have not yet ascertained the identities of the

alleged abductors but the Commission condemns in the strongest terms such

heinous acts of enforced disappearances, torture or cruel, inhuman or

degrading treatment or punishment as well as all other forms of violence against

women, which are prohibited by Section 53 of the Constitution.

6. From the preliminary investigation, the Commission noted that the enforced

disappearance of the three MDC-A officials removed them from the protection

of the law. The International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from

Enforced Disappearance clearly states that no one shall be subjected to

enforced disappearance nor should they be held in secret detention.

7. The Commission condemns the abduction as a grave violation of the right

to personal liberty of the victims, being arbitrary and without just cause which

our Constitution guarantees in Section 49. The officials were detained at an

unknown place from Wednesday, 13 May 2020 evening until the early hours of

Friday, 15 May 2020 against their will. They were denied the right to contact

their families to inform them of where they were and the liberty to move or leave.

8. Section 51 of the Constitution also provides that every person has

inherent dignity in their private and public life and the right to have that dignity

respected and protected. The conditions the victims were subjected to and the

way they were treated greatly impaired their dignity. The ZHRC, therefore found

that the three (3) MDC officials were indeed abducted, tortured and had their

dignity impaired thereby violating various of their constitutional rights.

9. The ZHRC noted that in spite of the fact that the three (3) MDC-A officials

with other party officials had staged a demonstration in violation of lock down

regulations pertaining to demonstrations, they were still entitled to their human

dignity and other rights which are interdependent and indivisible. Accused

persons are still entitled to their rights and Section 50 of the Constitution

provides for the rights of arrested and detained persons.

10. Recommendations

Zimbabwe Republic Police

10.1The Zimbabwe Republic Police should investigate the allegations of

abduction and torture by the survivors and bring the perpetrators to book,

as a matter of urgency.

10.2The Zimbabwe Republic Police is encouraged to be more proactive in its

investigation of criminal offences especially in instances where criminal

offences are alleged to be taking place, even by social media sources.

Spontaneous action could have reduced the time the victims were in the

custody of the perpetrators and would have provided them with some leads

to the case.

10.3 The Zimbabwe Republic Police should respect and uphold human

rights of arrested and accused persons by not assaulting and torturing

suspects or exposing them to such acts of violence.

Movement for Democratic Change – Alliance (MDC-A)

10.4 There is need for the MDC-A structures, within the Provinces, to ensure

they are appraised on the laws surrounding public demonstrations

particularly in this State of Emergency that has been brought about by the

outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Party officials and members should

abide by lawful regulations put in place even though they may have a

genuine cause to put forward to relevant authorities. Where they feel their

constitutional rights have been infringed, they must adopt lawful means of

addressing their grievances such as litigation.

10.5 There is need for the MDC-A to follow up on the case of the abduction

of their officials until the perpetrators have been brought to book.

Government of Zimbabwe

10.6 The Government through the relevant Ministry should consider

ratification of the United Nations Convention Against Torture and other

Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment and honour its

commitment during the Universal Periodic Review process and at the

presentation of its Periodic Report at the 65 th Session of the African

Commission of Human and Peoples Rights in Banjul, the Gambia.

10.7 Government must put in place a mechanism to ensure compensation

for those that have been victims of State Agents and police brutality

through the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

Parliament of Zimbabwe

10.8 Parliament must ensure that Section 210 of the Constitution is

implemented by enacting a law for an effective and independent mechanism

for receiving and investigating complaints from members of the public about

misconduct on the part of members of the security services, and for remedying

any harm caused by such misconduct.

Citizens of Zimbabwe

10.9 The ZHRC also urges all citizens of Zimbabwe to exercise their rights

such as right to petition and protest, freedoms of association and assembly in

conformity with the law.

The ZHRC therefore calls upon all those with information which can assist in

the investigation of this matter to contact the Commission through the following

contact details:

ZHRC CONTACT DETAILS

Hotline: 0771 838 656 or 0786 602 035

Harare Office

144 Samora Machel Avenue, Harare

P. Bag. 7759 Causeway, Harare

Telephone: +263 242 703596/ 703616/701811

Bulawayo Office

49 J.M. Nkomo Street (Between 3rd and 4th Avenue, Bulawayo)

Telephone: 292 64170-73

Email: info@zhrc.org.zw

Website: www.zhrc.org.zw

Facebook Page: @zhrc.zw