Zanu PF deputy chair tipped to take over at Chiredzi RDC

Ailes Baloyi .



Mirror Reporter

Chiredzi – Zanu PF deputy chairman for Masvingo Province, Ailes Baloyi is tipped to bounce back at Chiredzi Rural District Council as the Chief Executive Officer following interviews for the position held early this year.

Sources said that Baloyi is one of the three shortlisted candidates and he is almost certain to get the position because of his high score in the interviews and his political influence.

If he gets the post, he returns to the post after he resigned to join politics in 2008.

Chiredzi RDC chairman Edward Matsilele confirmed that there are three shortlisted candidates but declined to disclose the names. He said the names of the three would be forwarded to the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing once adopted by council.

The post became vacant after the last CEO, Isaac Matsilele resigned to join Association of Rural District Councils of Zimbabwe last year.

The Mirror understands that the other two shortlisted candidates are acting CEO Mikia Majatame and Never Jekero who is employed by Ministry of Youth in Masvingo.

The Mirror understands that the ruling party favours Baloyi.

