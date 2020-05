World Mental Health Awareness Week: Be kind to someone

Kindness is a benevolent and helpful action intentionally directed towards another person, it is motivated by the selfless desire to help another person. Kindness not only feels good but also does us good. Connecting with others through kind deeds allows us to meet our basic psychological needs of relatedness and belonging. Kindness also makes us happy. People who develop a habit of kindness reduce their levels of stress, anxiety and depression. Kindness is contagious. The more we are kind, the more kind we want to be, because it feels good. You can show kindness by listening to someone, helping, and smiling, sharing silence with someone and sending a text to a loved one. Kindness can also be expressed by such acts as letting someone into your lane while driving, noticing someone who seems lonely and inviting them along with you. These are some of the acts that we need to show people around us during this stressful period.