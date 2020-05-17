Woman repeatedly stabs neighbour’s baby (6 months) with knife

MORRIS BISHICHIREDZI – A Chiredzi woman has been arrested by Police after she allegedly stabbed a baby belonging to a woman from the neighbourhood many times with a knife after claiming that the infant was a goblin.The incident happened at Buffalo Range in Chiredzi on Wednesday afternoon.What shocked many people is that the accused and the victim’s mother are not known to each. The accused, Moreblessing Magomana (34) of 4963 Westwood in Chiredzi actually walked several kilometers to Primrose Tivana’s homestead in Chipeze Village in Buffalo Range where she stabbed and killed the latter’s baby.The deceased is Tanatswa Masikiti.Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the incident. Magomana will appear in court soon.Mazula told The Mirror that Mgomana left for Tivana’s homestead at around 1 pm. Upon arrival she found Tivana with her daughter in a hut that serves as her bedroom.“She went inside holding a knife and grabbed away the child from Tivana. Tivana tried to wrestle with her but failed. The accused then stabbed the infant on the neck and hit the toddler against the ground but the mother wrestled away the child and ran away to a neighbour Vunganai Joramu`s place,” said Mazula.The accused pursued her there and grabbed away the child before running away into the bush where she continued stabbing her. Neighbours eventually overcame the accused before calling the Police.#MasvingoMirror#