United Methodist’s Rev Siwela is no more

The late Rev Temba Siwela.

Tawanda Homba

Masvingo – The Pastor-in-charge of The United Methodist Church’s Mpandawana Circuit, Rev Temba Siwela (51) is no more.

The revered Pastor who was also the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) deputy chair for Masvingo died at Masvingo Provincial Hospital on Thursday.

NPRC announced the death in a statement today. He was studying for a PHD at the time of his death.

He will be buried on Sunday in Chakohwa under Chief Mutambara in Chimanimani. Currently mourners are gathered at his house at number 15990, Innocent Mudukuti Street, Runyararo West in Masvingo.

NPRC chairman Rtd Justice Selo Nare extended his condolences to the Siwela family.

He described the late as a humble, soft-spoken, wise peace builder.

“That Rev Siwela was entrusted by the Committee to lead the peace building, mediation and dispute resolution processes in Masvingo Province speaks volumes about his commitment to ensuring a peaceful Zimbabwe for all generations,” said Justice Nare.

In March 2020 he led his team in a capacity building program to sharpen skills for the prevention, management, resolution and transformation of conflicts as well as coordinate the Commission's programs in the Province.

He was once the Pastor at St Mark United Methodist Church in Highfield in Harare before he came to Masvingo Innercity.

“We extend our condolences to his wife, children, family, community, church and the Masvingo Provincial Peace Committee and we feel their loss at this difficult time,” said Justice Nare.





He is survived by his wife and two boys.

#MasvingoMirror#