UK based philanthropist, Makuku pays fees for Chatsworth pupils





Kudzai Makuku.

Tawanda Homba

CHATSWORTH- UK based businessman and philanthropist, Kudzai Makuku has started paying school fees for primary and secondary school pupils from Chatsworth area in Gutu West, Masvingo through Makuku Bus Service.

Makuku confirmed that they have paid $9000 towards next term’s fees for more than 90 Grade 7 pupils at Thornhill Primary and Chatsworth Primary.

“We have paid $6000 for Thornhill Primary Grade 7 pupils and $3000 for Grade 7 pupils at Chatsworth for next term when Covid-19 lockdown is lifted. We are also consulting with headmasters from other schools so that we can pay for their grade7 classes and O Level classes.

“We don’t want them to have their lessons disrupted by failure to pay fees. We are only paying fees for schools in the rural communities where the level of poverty is such that they can’t afford to smoothly pay school fees for their children especially with this lockdown where parents are more concerned about having food for their families than school fees,” said Makuku.

Makuku runs a thriving transport business in the country and he said this is his way of giving back to the community where he grew up.

‘’As someone who grew up in Chatsworth and went to school in the area I feel I have an obligation to help the underprivileged in my small way and I have decided to so by paying for the examination classes,” he added.

Makuku said in order to avoid unnecessary problems they are paying the fees directly into the accounts of the identified schools in consultation with the school heads.

