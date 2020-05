Tribute to Mudhara Mhunga

Every newspaper in Masvingo jostled to write a story good or bad about Mhunga Bus Company or Mr Tanda Tavaruva .A newspaper headline of The Mhunga Bus Company or Mr Tanda Tavaruva would sell like hot cakes. It was a survival line for newspapers. Mhunga Bus Company was always a big story in town. Who would miss a newspaper with a story of the Mhunga Bus Company or Mr Tanda Tavaruva .Since 2010 when Mhunga Bus Company was no longer as viable as in the early 2000 Mhunga Bus Company stories faded from newspapers. If truth can be told Mhunga Bus Company and Mr Tanda Mhunga Tavaruva became less headline stories .Zimbabweans were all rushing to grab newspapers for the back page to read more about Masvingo United. The rise and brand of football which Masvingo United displayed gave every reason for both local and national newspapers to stampede for interviews with Masvingo "Yuna Yuna" United players and technical team. Which newspaper wasn’t making money from Masvingo United?