Tongaat (Chiredzi) makes 13 new top appointments

Adelaide Chikunguru.

Morris Bishi

Chiredzi - Tongaat Hullet in Chiredzi has appointed 13 new top senior managers.

This follows the voluntary retrenchment of 13 of their predecessors.

The new appointees which are effective from May 1, 2020 are Tapiwa Makoni, Human Resources Director and Group Company Secretary; Tapiwa Masarakufa, Finance Executive Triangle; Owen Manasah, Finance Director Hippo Valley; Adelaide Chikunguru continues as Corporate Affairs Manager with additional responsibilities; Tarisai Mudambanuki, General Manager Agriculture Operations; Aaron Magadhi General Manager Manufacturing Operations; Ushe Chinhuru, General Manager Industrial Affairs and Business Development; Weston Jemwa, Supply Chain Executive; Charles Kubara, Techinical Quality Executive; Crispen Mhoshiwa, SHE Manager and Dr Tongai Mkwewa Corporate Medical Officer.

The appointments were announced by Tongaat managing director Aiden Mhere through a statement released this afternoon.

Tongaat Hullet Corporate Affairs and Communications Manager Adelaide Chikunguru said she was not aware of the appointments. Hundreds of workers are understood to have left the company through a voluntary retrenchment scheme.

The 13 managers who took up voluntary retrenchment packages are

Thomas Dheka, Freddy Nyangwe, Wilbert Shumba, Bigboy Shava, Francis Chifombo, Joshua Manyonga, Faheem Akhtar, Patience Zvoutete, Alex Koti, Milton Murombo, Abinel Mutembwa, Choosey Mhere and Christine Moyo.#MasvingoMirror#



