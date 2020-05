The Chariots and Horsemen of Zimbabwean Psychology:Re-remembering Professor Pilot Mudhovozi (7 August 1969 – 3 May 2019)

He returned back to Great Zimbabwe University in 2015 as an Associate Professor. Again, very humble, you would not know or suspect that he is a Professor. As chairperson of the department,I always felt that I could not lead such a high ranking academic but he made me so comfortable. He continued to show his selflessness by dedicating his time to structure and teach the Msc Counselling Psychology programme. He selflessly worked to supervise Doctor of Philosophy candidates, giving timeous responses even when he was no longer feeling well. He always put other people’s interest before his. He was influential even at the national level, he supported the Zimbabwe Psychological Association’s efforts to increase the visibility and relevance of psychology in the country. He was later re-appointed Dean of the School of Social Sciences but again, you would not know, he would maintain a warm relationship with everyone, very humble and soft spoken. It was because of his selflessness and humility that one lecturer in the School of Education commented at his funeral that