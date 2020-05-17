Testimonial match for Mhunga

Nabioth Magwizi.MORRIS BISHIMASVINGO – The Masvingo football family, which was plunged into mourning this week following the death of the iconic businessman and Masvingo United aka Una Una benefactor, Tanda Tavaruva Mhunga have organized a testimonial match for him.Mhunga who single handedly sponsored one of the most followed football teams formed after Independence died last Monday after battling an illness for a long time was also declared a liberation war hero.He was buried at Mangwandi Cemetery on Thursday afternoon.Zimbabwe Football Association Masvingo Provincial chairman Nabioth Magwizi told The Mirror in an interview that as a way to honour the departed football giant the province will organize a memorial match among other activities to celebrate the legacy that Mhunga left in the Province. He said the match will feature current players, legends as well as former coaches.“Tavaruva is a man who raised football status not only in Masvingo but in the country. He had a passion for the beautiful game, for the upliftment of his society mainly the youths and employment creation across the business and sporting disciplines. As a province we are organizing a memorial match in honour of his legacy and contribution to the beautiful game in the Province. He is the first person to sponsor a team from the ancient city which later played in the Premier League, giving many youths the much needed exposure and opportunity to rub shoulders with their heroes,” said Magwizi.Magwizi said the match will be played soon after Covid-19 lockdown is lifted and the Province will organize more events that will keep the legacy of the departed giant alive.Some of the products of Masvingo United are Kurauone Madhambani, Itai Gwandu, Musareka Jenitala, Costa Nhamoinesu, Ovidy Karuru, Tafadzwa Dube, Lloyd Hlahla, Norman Togara, Wonder Sithole, Godfrey Dondo, Tembo Chuma, Johnson Zimbabe to mention but a few.At his pinnacle, Mhunga was among the biggest employers in Masvingo through his fleet of buses that plied most of the country`s roads.#MasvingoMirror#