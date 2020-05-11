Tavaruva to be buried in Masvingo

The late Tanda Tavaruva.Mirror ReporterMasvingo- Prominent Masvingo businessman and bus operator Tanda Tavaruva (84) who died at home in the leafy suburb of Rhodhene today will be buried in Masvingo on a day to be announced tomorrow.Mourners are gathered at Number 20 Mahogany Street in Rhodhene.The late's son Nyararai said his father was affilicted by High Blood Pressure and Diabetes since 2012 and this left him paralysed in both legs and bedridden. His condition got worse this morning and he died before admission to Makurira Clinic where there is a requirement for Covid 19 tests before one gets a bed.His death was not before a Catholic priest gave him the last sacrament in this afternoon.Tavaruva, a former patron of Masvingo United, the best ever Premier League team to emerge out of the Province was born in Nerupiri in Gutu. He is survived by his wife Pelagia and six children (5 boys and one girl). One of his children is late.Godwin the first born is unlikely to attend his father's funeral as he is under Covid lockdown South Africa.#MasvingoMirror#