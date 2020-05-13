Tavaruva declared liberation war hero

The late Tanda Tavaruva.

Tawanda Homba

Masvingo – Prominent Masvingo businessman Tanda Tavaruva has been declared liberation war hero.

Tavaruva (84) passed on at his Rhodene home on Monday after a long battle with diabetes and hypertension will be buried in Masvingo tomorrow.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial spokesperson Ronald Ndava confirmed the development to The Mirror and said the honour is befitting for Tavaruva who is a pioneer of black empowerment in the province.

“I can confirm that our politburo has accorded the late Tavaruva liberation war hero status after our request as a province. Tavaruva is the pioneer of black empowerment who assisted many established businesses in the province” said Ndava.

Family spokesperson and second born son of the late Nyarai thanked Government for honouring their father.

The late Tavaruva is going to be buried at Mangwandi Cemetry tomorrow, He said the family is still working on the burial program.

