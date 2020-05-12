Tanda Tavaruva to be buried on Thursday

The late Tanda Tavaruva.

Tawanda Homba

Masvingo – Top business bus operator cum soccer sponsor Tanda Tavaruva (84) who died in Masvingo on Monday will be buried at Mangwandi Cemetery in Masvingo on Thursday afternoon.

This is confirmed in a statement released by the family today.

Tavaruva who at one time was poised to become the next Chief Gutu ran one of the biggest bus companies in the country named Mhunga. He also sponsored and supported Masvingo’s greatest football team ever, Masvingo United which dominated the Premier League for a number of years.

Mourners are gathered at Number 20 Mahogany Street, Rhodene Suburb in Masvingo.

