Sugar prices go up by 96 percent

Morris Bishi

Masvingo - Sugar producer, Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe (THZ) has increased the price of sugar by a whopping 96 percent with effect from today citing cost adjustments by major suppliers.

According to a new price table released by the company yesterday at retail a 1kg packet of brown sugar now costs $63.84, 2kg brown sugar is now $127.68, 1kg white sugar is now at $67.21 while a 2kg packet of brown sugar is now selling at $134.42.

A 10kg of brown sugar is going for $638.40 while the same pack of white sugar is now $672.09.

Tongaat Hulett Corporate Affairs and Communications Executive Adelaide Chikunguru confirmed the price adjustments which she said are effective from May 26 2020.#MasvingoMirror#



