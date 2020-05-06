Shurugwi councilor gives 1kg meat to each household

ALVINA CHIWANIKA

Shurugwi - Shurugwi Town Council chairman Walter Gwinji has donated 1kg of meat to some households in his ward.

Gwinji confirmed this in an interview with The Mirror and added that this was a way of supporting them during the difficult Covid-19 lockdown period.

He said he delivered the meat door-to-door to avoid large gatherings and maintain social distance.

“I distributed 250 kgs of meat to the whole ward. I moved door to door to avoid gatherings,” said Gwinji.

He said that in addition to giving them meat he is also educating residents on the requirements of stage 2 of the lockdown including using face masks, hand sanitisers and maintaining social distance.

Fungai Moto, a resident in the ward hailed the councilor for empathising with his constituency.

