Shabanie FC will still be around

SYDNEY NCUBESPORTS REPORTERMIDLANDS – Shabanie Mine is still around. Contrary to speculation that it is facing extinction, the team will be playing competitive soccer this season, team spokesperson Weston Wesley has said.He said that the team has been dogged by some problems including failure to pay affiliation fees. He assured the team’s legion of faithfuls that the fees will be paid and Bvaru-Bvaru will be part of Central Region Division 1 League.“The executive will meet after the lockdown and resolve the affiliation fees payment issue. As you know everything has been suspended during the Covid-19 Lockdown, more information on recruitment and other issues will be available after the lockdown” said Wesley.The team has the corporate world to thank for pulling it out of the mud and these include Barmlo and Verenga Entertainment that has offered monthly sponsorships.The team has also survived, courtesy of the lockdown. The lockdown came just as the season was about to kick off and this was at a time when club had not even elected its executive.Shabani was in the last two decades the team to beat and its home ground Maglas was a fortress where no team will come out unscathed. It dominated soccer in the Premier League.The Francis Chandida free kicks still linger in soccer fans’ minds.The Mirror understands that gaffer Timothy Maphosa has given individual players training programmes during lockdown.#MasvingoMirror#