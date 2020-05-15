ED son implicated in poaching

President Emmerson Mnangagwa.MORRIS BISHICHIREDZI – Kudakwashe, one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons is allegedly involved in the poaching of wildlife in Nyangambe in Save Valley Conservancy, a Chiredzi magistrate has been told.The allegations were made by Farai Chauke, a Harare lawyer who comes from Nyangambe and is also the legal representative of Nyangambe Community Wildlife Project.Chauke who is facing fraud charges for allegedly forging title deeds to the project told the court in his defense that he was being tormented for resisting poaching activities involving the President’s son.Nyangambe Community Wildlife Project is run by villagers and allegations are that Kudakwashe is in the habit of coming along with one of the directors of Green Africa Safaris, Philip Mafuta to hunt and poach wildlife outside hunting quotas.Green Africa Safaris which signed a one year hunting lease agreement with Nyangambe Community Wildlife Project is using political power to illegally gun down animals which are not specified in their hunting quota said the lawyer under cross examination.Mafuta confirmed to The Mirror in an interview that he regularly goes for hunting with Kudakwashe but dismissed the allegations that they poach wildlife.He said he is an in-law to one of Zion Christian Church Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi’s brothers and is therefore related to the Mnangagwas and there is nothing amiss about the two working together.His hunting escapades with the President’s son, he said, are legal because Green Africa Safaris has a permit to hunt in Nyangambe. He warned Chauke of trouble for mentioning the President’s son in such a case.“Zvaaita izvozvo zvichatomunyudza (He must watch his back. What he said about the President’s son will get him into trouble).“Chauke is ignorant of the law. Our activities in Nyangambe are lawful according to the Parks and Wildlife Act. We are allowed to undertake hunting activities since we have a hunting permit at Nyangambe. I can confirm that I used to hunt with the President`s son since we are related, I am part of that family so there is nothing which can stop us from working together,” said Mafuta.Magistrate Mutsoto remanded Chauke out of custody for continuation of the case.Chiredzi North MP, Roy Bhila said there were issues in Nyangambe but they had nothing to do with politics or the President`s son. He said the community has a right to continue or terminate its lease with Green Africa Safaris if they feel something is wrong with their agreement.#MasvingoMirror#