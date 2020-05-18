Runde RDC sets aside $1m for Lundi, Dadaya clinics





SYDNEY NCUBEZVISHAVANE BUREAUZVISHAVANE – Runde Rural District Council has set aside $1m for the construction of Lundi and Dadaya clinics which would be used as isolation centres.This was said by the Minister of State for Midlands, Larry Mavhima.The two clinics were selected by the district task force and the Minister has assigned some devolution funds towards the project.“The budget for the construction is already there. We have taken part of the local authority’s budget under devolution and will use it for these clinics,” said Mavhima.#MasvingoMirror.