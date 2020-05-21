Public Prosecutor Nyamukondiwa resigns

Fidelicy Nyamukondiwa.

TATENDA CHIZU

SENIOR REPORTER

Masvingo - Masvingo Public Prosecutor Fidelicy Nyamukondiwa has resigned from government after serving for 10 years.

Nyamukondiwa who was attached to Masvingo High Court tendered his resignation this week to pursue other things.

He confirmed the development to The Mirror and said his passion is to advocate for wildlife preservation and environmental protection. He said he will not regret working for Zimbabwe Republic Police and the National Prosecuting Authority and hopes to successfully fulfill his dreams of saving wildlife and the environment.

“I will never regret working for the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the National Prosecuting Authority, neither will I regret saying goodbye. I have today decided to call it a day. My passion is to advocate for wildlife preservation and environmental protection,” he said.

Nyamukondiwa joined the government as a police officer in 2009. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant before he was seconded to the National Prosecuting Authority at Masvingo Magistrates Court.

He hails from Murewa in Mashonaland East Province and he did his primary education at Vimbai Primary School in Chitungwiza and at Gosha Primary School in Goromonzi. He went to Chemhondoro High School in Murewa for his secondary education.

Nyamukondiwa is a holder of a Diploma in Law from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and a Certificate in Public Prosecution from Zimbabwe Republic Police Staff College. Currently he is studying for a Bachelor of Laws Honors degree with Great Zimbabwe University and is attached to Masvingo High Court.

He is also a legal columnist specializing in human and environmental rights.

“I have joined the list of my fellow comrades who have been brave enough to say goodbye. Taking risks is an opportunity to win. Never regret taking a risk; even if you fall on your face, it’s better to know that you have tried and failed”, said Nyamukondiwa.

He was awarded an accolade in crime investigations by the ZRP and has a record of successfully prosecuting poaching cases He won a first prize in the 2019 Zimbabwean Universities Environmental Law Mooting Competitions.

Nyamukondiwa is married and is blessed with two children, a boy and a girl.

