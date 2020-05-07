Protect us from COVID-19, hunger-NEZIYOMO

New Zimbabwe Youth Movement (NEZIYOMO) urges the Government to take serious steps in protecting the youth from hunger which is now exacerbated by the outbreak of the lethal COVID-19.

While Government efforts in preventing the spread of COVID-19 are commendable, it is important to take note that the youth who are tomorrow’s leaders are suffering from hunger and this has very serious consequences in society as they may be forced to engage in activities that are anti-social.

The youth used to toil around before the outbreak of COVID-19 and be able to put food on the table but that is no longer the case because of the lockdown measures put in place in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

It is against this background that we call upon the Government to come to the rescue of tomorrow’s leaders who are most vulnerable as their only source of income has been cut off.

As much as the youth want to comply with the lockdown WHO laid down regulations the situation may change very soon if there are concrete steps taken to cushion the youth especially those who are not employed.

Our mandate as NEZIYOMO is to make sure that the Voice of the Youth is heard and respected, the youth are saying rescue us we are now dying from hunger yet protected from COVID-19. Protect the youth from both national enemies, hunger and COVID-19. Some of our youth have been engaging in various income generating projects but with the extension of the COVID-19 induced lockdown all hope is now lost as we don’t know when this will end so that we can resume our normal activities.

The relief funds should be channelled to the youth as a matter of urgency.