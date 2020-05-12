President Mnangagwa donates 10t rice to Johanne Masowe yeChishanu

Cllr Against Chiteme handing over rice to members of his church.

Tawanda Homba

Masvingo – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has donated 10 tonnes of rice to Johanne Masowe yeChishanu in Masvingo urban following the Covid- 19 lockdown which left many communities in need of food aid.

Mnangagwa announced a national lockdown which commenced on March 30, 2020 to curb the spread of the virus which has already claimed four lives and infected 37 people in Zimbabwe.

Zanu PF Councillor for Ward 8 in Masvingo urban, Against Chiteme who is the local leader of Johanne Masowe yeChishanu church handed over the donation on Monday this week at a ceremony held in his ward.

‘’Today we have distributed 5 tonnes of rice from His Excellency President Mnangagwa and another consignment is on its way. We are doing this so that we observe social distancing in light of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The President has made a generous donation of 10 tonnes of Chinese rice to our church members during the national lockdown. He has vowed that no one starves in Zimbabwe during this lockdown hence this donation," said Chiteme.



