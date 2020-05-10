Overloaded Beitbridge-Funcargo kills 2

MIRROR REPORTERMASVINGO- Two women died on the spot when a Funcargo they were travelling in to Beitbridge burst its left rear tyre at the 180km peg along the Beitbridge Masvingo Highway.The driver of the Funcargo which had six passengers against the recommended three lost control of the vehicle after it bust its tyre resulting in it facing the opposite direction and ramming into a Mopani tree killing the two.The accident happened on May 8, 2020 at 2pm.Pritchard Torovei and Mirriam Moyo both of Beitbridge died on the spot while three other passengers who were injured in the accident were treated and discharged on the same day.The driver, Clemence Hwere (44) of number 7170 New Medium Density, Beitbridge and another passenger escaped unscathed.ZRP Masvingo spokesperson, Chief Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the sad news and urged people to avoid unnecessary inter-city travelling during this Covid-19 induced lockdown.“We urge drivers to carry the recommended number of passengers every time and the public to avoid unnecessary travelling during this lockdown,” said Mazula.#MasvingoMirror#