Opening of schools premature, Period!

Teachers who are the main characters in the administration of classes lack the technical and critical skills regarding the detection and handling of Covid 19 cases. Just like we have witnessed unequipped frontline nurses losing their lives in the fight against Covid 19, the same could easily happen to Teachers as they interact with children from various homes and backgrounds. Before schools re-open, Teachers in all their wisdom need to be trained in effectively and safely handling themselves as well as their students in regards to Covid 19. Whichever way you want to look at it, no teacher training on handling Covid 19, no classes, this is simply a non-negotiable issue.