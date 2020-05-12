Nectar Care is neglecting Shabani Hospital - Mavhima

Larry Mavhima.





SYDNEY NCUBE





ZVISHAVANE - The Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs, Larry Mavhima has condemned in strong terms Nectar Care’s failure to provide an adequately equipped Covid-19 isolation facility at Shabani Mine Hospital.

Mavhima who toured the biggest private hospital in Zvishavane last week said the hospital’s 15 beds for the isolation centre did not have mattresses and added that the rooms were in a state of dilapidation.

Nectar Care which trades as CellMed Clinic is a health services company that is leasing Shabanie Mine Hospital from the defunct Shabani Mashaba Mines (SMM).

Mavhima threatened to withdraw Nectar Care’s lease agreement with the Mine if the company fails to comply with his directive to provide a properly provided for isolation centre.

Mavhima also accused Nectar Care of mismanaging the health facility.

“ What I have seen at Shabanie Mine Hospital is pathetic; the facility is just in a state of neglect. The district taskforce should have used the powers invested in them to correct this. How can someone who is renting a Government facility delay a government programme when we face a pandemic? How can a CEO in Harare be allowed to delay a Government program? Shabanie Mine is Government property under Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation which means they are tenants here they should renovate the building and keep it intact otherwise we take our building back and find better ways to keep it to ourselves than seeing us being sabotaged by people we have accommodated with open hands, ” said Mavhima.





He had asked Doctor-in-Charge Conford Gweme why they did not refurbish the facility in time, and the response was that they were waiting for a go ahead from their Harare-based CEO which did not please Mavhima who is so particular in maintaining zero Covid-19 cases in the district.