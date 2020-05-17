Mwenezi councillors get bicycles

Councillors with their bicycles. Also in the photo are District Development Coordinator Rosemary Chingwe and Mwenezi RDC CEO Albert Chivanga.NDANGARIRODZASHE TASARIRAVONAMWENEZI - Zimbabwe Resilience Building Fund has donated 12 bicycles to Mwenezi Rural District councillors in a bid to ease their transport woes.The bicycles were handed over at Neshuro Council offices on Friday last week.Mwenezi has 18 wards and the bicycles were given to those who serve in the communal wards.They managed to get the bicycles on the same day when a Community Based Organisation called Score Against Poverty held a COVID-19 awareness meeting with traditional leaders.Councillors expressed their gratitude for the donation.Killian Murabarari, Ward 7 councillor said that it was now easier for the councillors to disseminate information on Covid-19 in their wards.#MasvingoMirror#