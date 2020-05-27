Mutare man throws 14 months old baby into a well

- Josphat Chipepera of Masvaure Village under Chief Marange, Mutare is on the run after he allegedly murdered his 14 months old daughter by dropping her into a 7,5m deep well at his in-law's homestead in Chizema Village under Chief Nyashanu, Buhera.Manicaland Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident to The Mirror.He said that Chipepera had an argument with his 17-year old wife whom he accused of having extra marital affairs.On May 21 this year, the wife took their baby to her parents’ home at Mutesvu Village in Buhera. Chipepera followed and took his wife and child to his grandmother known as Mai Turwai of Mutema Village under Chief Nyashanu.On May 22, Chipepera had another argument with his wife giving her death threats and she left for her parents’ homestead leaving the child with her husband.Upon arrival, she narrated her ordeal to her father who then proceeded to Mai Turwai's homestead with the intention of taking the child to her mother. Chipepera handed over the child to his father-in-law.At around 830pm, Chipepera arrived at his father-in-law's homestead and informed Dzingirai Mutesvu an uncle to the child that he wanted to kill the baby.His father-in-law and his family came out of the house to ascertain what was going on that is when they heard the baby crying with Chipepera dropping the child into the 7,5m deep well. Soon after the incident Chipepera ran away into the bush and he is still at large.The body of the child was retrieved from the well.#MasvingoMirror.