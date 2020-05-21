Murowa Diamonds boosts fight against Covid-19 in Zvishavane





Murowa Diamonds has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) and sanitizers to Zvishavane Covid-19 taskforce for distribution at isolation and quarantine centres in the district.Murowa Diamonds General Manager Masimba Nyamhunga handed over the material to the district taskforce chairperson, District Medical officer Dr Tapiwa Maurayi at Runde Rural District Council offices on Tuesday. Members of the taskforce were also present at the handover.The mining company donated 50 pairs of gumboots, 1 000litres of hand sanitizer, 500litres of hand soap, 1 000litres of Jik, 3 000 three ply masks, 500 mop caps and 500 goggles.Zvishavane has three isolation centres and a quarantine centre.Nyamhunga said his company is dedicated to assisting the community and medical fraternity during the pandemic which has disrupted all sectors of the economy.“We are dedicated to assisting our communities and the health fraternity which is taking the lead role in the fight against Covid-19. We hope this donation will assist in the fight and we will continue to assist.Dr Maurayi said the donations will be taken to Zvishavane District Hospital awaiting distribution and applauded Murowa Diamonds for the donation.“We have not recorded a positive Covid-19 case in Zvishavane and we are grateful for the donation as it will go a long way in bolstering the fight against Covid-19,” said Maurayi.#MasvingoMirror.