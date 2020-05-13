MP Machingura donates towards Covid-19

Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education Machingura.

Ellen Mlambo

CHIPINGE- The Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Raymore Machingura who is also the MP for Chipinge Central recently donated 300 litres of hand sanitizers and masks worthy $202 960.

These are for use by people and organisations in his constituency.

Some of the recipients of the donations are the ZRP, Zimbabwe Prisons, and Chipinge Town Council while the rest of the donations were distributed in the constituency’s rural wards.

The hand sanitizers cost $184 960 while masks are for $18 000.

"We are encouraging youths to start projects that mitigate against Covid-19 by producing sanitisers and masks locally. Midlands State University, Chinhoyi University of Technology, University of Zimbabwe and other universities are already making masks and other required materials.

"There are students from Harare Institute of Technology who made an initiative to produce a ventilator and tests were done on an artificial lung. They are perfecting the proto type and when it`s approved, manufacturing will start and we may export it after ensuring adequate local supply," he added.

