Mkoba MP donates 2t mealie meal

Elizabeth Mashiri

Midlands Bureau

Gweru - Mkoba Constituency MP, Amos Chibaya last week donated 2t of mealie meal to alleviate the suffering caused to 200 families by the lockdown.

Chibaya told The Mirror in an interview that he used his salary to buy the mealie meal. The recipients got 10kgs of mealie meal or more depending on their numbers.

"I have donated mealie meal to 200 families in my constituency. We assessed and picked out those who are most vulnerable. It is a really difficult time for everyone and most of these vulnerable families have always depended on handouts from well-wishers.

“The situation has now gotten from bad to worse because the well-wishers are struggling because of the lockdown. It’s now on us as legislators to help our communities.