MISA issues ultimatum to ZMC

MASVINGO -The Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Zimbabwe Chapter has written to the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) giving it until tomorrow noon to reverse the introduction of new accreditation categories which is meant to start on Tuesday next week.

Misa wants ZMC to engage in consultations with all stakeholders before they start issuing accreditation cards according to new categories.

In the past ZMC issued two categories of accreditation cards, one for the locals and the another one for foreign practitioners.

“If our request is not met with the favourable response by 12 noon on Friday 22 May 2020, we shall instruct our lawyers to take legal steps, for the protection of relevant media rights and freedoms. We hope that such a drastic step will not be necessary and that the issue at hand will be resolved amicably,” said Misa chairman, Golden Maunganidze in a letter addressed to ZMC chief executive officer, Dr Tafataona Mahoso in possession of The Mirror.





Misa chairman, Golden Maunganidze.

“In the past, the Commission used to issue only two types of accreditation cards, that is, one for local journalists and the other for foreign journalists. Taking the concerns of the industry into consideration and the rapid growth of the digital media, the Commission has decided to issue separate accreditation cards for the following categories of media practitioners:





1. Local Journalists: Journalists working for mainstream media registered or licenced by the ZMC and the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) respectively;

2. International Media : Foreign media personnel cleared by the Government through the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services;

3. Online Media : Media practitioners running online news channels;

4. Content Producers : Media practitioners who produce various media products for online distribution;

5. Photographers : Media practitioners in photography and videography,

6. Productions : Media practitioners in the film sector,” read an advert by the ZMC issued on May 20, 2020.

Misa argues that the categorisation of journalists endangers their work and they are discriminatory.

“Misa strongly objects to the introduction of the proposed new categories because the discriminatory tenor of the proposed scheme is dangerous and injurious to media freedom and in many cases, the distinction between the type of work carried out by journalists and other media practitioners are not as clear-cut as is suggested by the proposed new categories and there is no identifiable legal basis for your intended changes to the registration and categorisation process” said Maungaindze.































