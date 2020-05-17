Meet Jinjika, Masvingo City new public relations officer

Ashleigh Jinjika.SIMBARASHE MTEMBOMASVINGO – Ashleigh Jinjika is Masvingo City Council’s newly appointed public relations officer.There has been no public relations department at the local authority before and the new position creates a listening post at the City Council.She is responsible for interfacing with the council’s publics, both external and internal and for intermediating with the Press. In public relations parlance, she, the mayor and the acting town clerk are the faces of the town council.“My goal is to ensure the smooth flow of information between council and residents. I will work hand in hand with the media to provide accountability and keep residents informed of all activities at council,” said Jinjika.She was appointed with effect from March 2, 2020.Her appointment is in line with the new Government requirement for all councils to have public relations offices to facilitate the smooth flow of information between local authorities, residents and the Press.Jinjika is not new to the trade. She has served as a public relations and customer relations officer at the Midlands State University (MSU) and has played the same role at Telecel.Public relations require someone with a tinge of hands-on journalism and Jinjika is not found wanting in that area. She was in the trenches at New Ziana where she rose from a junior reporter to an editor of the Nehanda Guardian in Mashonaland Central.She has numerous media-related qualifications and is currently doing her PHD in Public Relations with the University of Pretoria.Jinjika holds a Degree in Media and Society Studies from MSU (2008). She also holds a Masters in Strategic Management with the Great Zimbabwe University (2018).She joined New Ziana in 2009 and in 2015 she joined Telecel as a customer relations officer. In 2017 she joined MSU as a public relations officer and in January 2020 she took up the position of marketing officer at the same institution before joining Masvingo City.Jinjika was born on January 18, 1984 at Harare maternity Hospital and is the first in a family of two. She attended Warren Park 4 Primary before joining Urombo Primary School in Masvingo. She enrolled for her secondary education at Phakame High in 1996, later transferred to Jichidza High and did her A Level at Pamushana high.#MasvingoMirror#