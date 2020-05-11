Masvingo vendors start re-registration process

Tamisai Katini.



MIRROR REPORTER

MASVINGO - Masvingo City Council has today started re-registering vendors whose stalls were destroyed during a clean-up campaign ordered by Government and carried out two weeks ago.

A long queue stretched out at the Mucheke Administration officer where registration for vegetable vendors at Chitima started this morning and is planned to end tomorrow.

On Wednesday and Thursday council will register vendors for Garikai Flea Market and on Friday they will register vendors for Takawira Market and others.

The clean-up campaign was conducted by all towns throughout the country following a Government directive to carry it out during the Covid lockdown period.

Masvingo acting Town Clerk, Eng Edward Mukaratirwa confirmed the re-registration process and said that the target is 500 vendors. He said that council has already started rebuilding the destroyed stalls and the project must be complete in six weeks.

Chitima Fruit and Vegetable Association chairperson Tamisai Katini said 200 vendors were already registered this morning and she expected the process to be through by 4pm today.

Patience Chirangadi from Victoria Range and Susan Mafika from Sisk who had just registered under Garikai Fruit and Vegetable section appealed to the City Council to speed up the construction of the vending stalls as they were now struggling to survive.

They said all the capital they had reserved is now finished as they are using it to buy food and other family provisions because their only source of income is closed.

