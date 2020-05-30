Masvingo releases 200 after testing negative to Covid-19





Morris Bishi

Masvingo – Masvingo Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce has released at least 200 returnees in the last two days after they tested negative to Covid-19.

The Mirror understands from impeccable sources that at least 50 returnees were released from Masvingo Polytechnic yesterday while a similar number was released today.

There are 100 returnees who have been released from Masvingo Teachers’ College today. All quarantine centres had as of yesterday 532 returnees.

The returnees had also completed their 21 mandatory quarantine period.

The Provincial Welfare Officer Stanislaus Sanyangowe confirmed the development but could not give the exact figure of those released.

The Mirror spoke to a number of released returnees who were overjoyed that they were free at last and they were going home.

However, many were immediately confronted by the lack of transport to ferry them to their different destinations and they had to put up at the centres. Others were waiting to get money from Government for transport.

“I can confirm that all returnees with results which showed that they are negative are being released from quarantine centres in the province. At the moment it is difficult to confirm the figures since officials are still on the ground and we will only hear from them,” said Sanyangowe.

Masvingo province has four active quarantine centres at Masvingo Teachers College, Masvingo Poly, Rupangwana, Alvord and Bikita Training Centres.#MasvingoMirror#











