    Wednesday, 6 May 2020
    Masvingo City sets aside $1, 8m for Chitima Market construction


    SIMBARASHE MTEMBO
    MASVINGO – Masvingo City Council has set aside $1, 8m for the construction of a new fruit and vegetable market at Chitima, Masvingo City Council acting clerk engineer Edward Mukaratirwa has said.
    This follows the destruction of vendors’ stalls last week during a clean-up campaign ordered by Government.
    Mukaratirwa said the reconstruction project will be complete in six weeks. The whole $1, 8m budget will go towards the construction of the fruit and vegetable market only.
    “The budget for the construction is already there and we want to build at least 500 stalls,” said Mukaratirwa.
    He said wares left by vendors at Chitima after lockdown can collect them from the council warehouse where they are stored.
    #MasvingoMirror#
    at 6.5.20
