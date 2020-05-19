Marisa Worldwide to open TV channel





VIMBAI TSAURAYI

MASVINGO -South African based Zimbabwean businessman cum musician, Tasunungura Marisa through Marisa Worldwide record label is set to open a TV channel and a radio station to promote upcoming musicians globally.

Marisa told The Mirror in a wide-ranging interview that plans are at an advanced stage to open the TV channel modelled along Trace TV or Channel O found on DSTV.

“Had it not been for the Covid-19 global lockdown I could have been in a position to announce a date for the opening of the channel and radio station but we have put everything on hold until the pandemic subsides to allow us to travel in order to source equipment and finalise the project.

“All I can say for now, upcoming musicians across the globe should brace for exciting news as they will have an opportunity to be heard everywhere. We have an obligation to nurture talent which is in abundance especially in Africa,” Marisa told The Mirror.

Besides having a record label, Marisa Worldwide, Marisa is also a musician of note and he has three singles to his name and one of them named ‘Dance’ has received generous airplay on DSTV Channel 326, 320 and 327.

Dance video has caused a wave on TV as all age groups have sent requests after requests for it to be played on-air

The 35 year old Marisa runs a fleet of haulage trucks in Gauteng Province, South Africa where he relocated in 2005.

Marisa was born in Zaka, Ndanga area and went to Bere Secondary School in Mashava and has four children.

“I advise upcoming musicians not to look down upon themselves, they should not give up quickly because the music industry is highly competitive and sometimes the terrain is very rough. When you don’t get recognition quickly just soldier on and one day things will work out,” said Marisa in a parting shot.





Tasunungurwa Marisa.

with one lady jokingly saying on Youtube, ‘The way I replayed and replayed this song is not healthy’.