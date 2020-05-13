Malaba appoints 8 JSC commissioners

MIRROR REPORTER

HARARE – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) chairman Chief Justice Luke Malaba has sworn in eight new commissioners to the constitutional body who will serve for the next six years.

The swearing in ceremony which was held under strict Covid-19 social distance and other requirements took place at the Constitutional Court in Harare today.

The JSC is a constitutional body tasked with policy making and giving advice to the Government on matters of justice delivery system in the country.

Those who were sworn in are Justice Chinembiri Bhunu, Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi, Law society President Thandaza Masiye-Moyo, veteran lawyers Misheck Hogwe, Nokuthula Moyo, Rosalia Kumbirai Katsande, Francis Vurayayi Chingozho and Trish Jasi.

The outgoing commissioners include Justice Happias Zhou, Priscilla Madzonga, Josphat Tshuma, Priscilla Mutembwa and Mishrod Guvamombe whose term of office expired in February this year.

The JSC celebrates 10 years of existence this year on June 10 with an open day where the public will have an opportunity to ask questions on judiciary matters and witness live court sessions at all their 69 stations throughout the country.

#MasvingoMirror#