Makandiwa pastor restores sight to 11 blind goats

BRIGADIER MUZHUZHA

MASVINGO – In a miracle that has shaken the small Makuvire Village under Chief Makuvire some 100 kilometers outside Masvingo, a pastor with Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa’s United Family International Church (UFIC) Joseph Muzhuzha is said to have recently restored eyesight to 11 goats that had gone blind.

The incident happened on Saturday and the goats belonged to Shepherd Gudyanga (26) who woke up on a Sunday to find his whole stock of goats blind.

After the incident, the goats allegedly spent three days in the pen like headless chicken as they could not go out and graze like other herbivores in the village.

Gudyanga tried everything including consulting elders and asking those with herbal powers to assist but had no success.

It was just when he had made up his mind to slaughter the goats that his brother Tavonga Gudyanga advised him to get assistance from his pastor at UFIC.

Makuvire Village head Munyaradzi Zingoni confirmed the report and said he went and inspected the goats but could not tell what had befallen them.

Tavonga then approached UFIC Masvingo Congregation overseer, Joseph Muzhuzha to intervene.

Muzhuzha told the family that after his prayers they were going to have a testimony to tell in Church.

"By the reason of the anointing that is upon my father Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, I command total restoration of the goats' sight. Devil, I paralyse your powers in the name of Jesus! Young man, from here you are going home to see what no eye has seen! People shall hear what no ear has heard and I tell you, you shall bring a testimony!

“Don’t take the Power of the Almighty for granted, God has control over everything in the world,’’ Pastor Muzhuzha is said to have prayed for the goats.

True to Muzhuzha’s word the goats had their sight restored the following day.

“On Wednesday I woke up and went to the pen just to check on the goats. I was astonished to see that the goats had recovered their eye sight,” said a jovial Gudyanga as he narrated his story.

Provincial Veterinary Officer, Dr Ernest Dzimwasha said he had not received the report and described the illness as unusual.

“This is unusual. You can have one goat going blind and not 11. It is my first time to hear of such an incident,” said Dr Dzimwasha.