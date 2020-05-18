Mai Mnangagwa donates to the elderly in Buhera



DUMISANI CHAUKE



BUHERA - First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa has through her Angel of Hope Foundation donated food, blankets and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to 50 elderly women in Buhera.

The women will also act as her health ambassadors in the district.

Each of the women walked away with 10kg mealie meal, 3x2kg rice, 3x375ml cooking oil, 2kg sugar, green bar soap, hand sanitizers, water guard and one blanket.

The donations took place at St John's Chifamba Primary School.

Fourteen women were selected from Buhera North, 12 each from Buhera South, Buhera Central and Buhera West.

These ambassadors are tasked to provide Covid-19 awareness to villagers in Buhera.

Local traditional leaders were also urged to make sure that villagers comply with the requirements of the national lockdown and to report any visitors to avoid the spread of corona virus.

#MasvingoMirror.







