Maglas Stadium undergoes renovations

–Shabanie Mine Fc is upping its preparations for the forthcoming 2020 Central Region Division 1 League by renovating it’s hunting ground, Maglas Stadium.The Zvishavane based outfit coach Timothy Maphosa told The Mirror in an interview that the drainage system, grandstands and turf are among other areas to be renovated.“Maglas Stadium will be undergoing renovations. The turf has not been maintained since the end of the 2019 season and work on it has already begun. The drainage system will also get new pipes. The renovations are part of a program to revive and motivate our players for the upcoming season,” said Maphosa.Maglas Stadium was last renovated ahead of the 2018 Premier Soccer league season when it was condemned by ZIFA inspectors.Shabanie FC commands a huge following in the mining town and has competed numerous times for the Premier Soccer league (PSL) title but has been fairing badly in recent years and was almost relegated to the 2nd division tier last season.Maphosa also said that they are working on rebuilding the team after retaining only five players from last season’s squad and signing two Ghanaians.“We are rebuilding the team and have signed two Ghanaians to bolster the squad. My players are currently training at home under our guidelines as we await any developments from the ZIFA.“Most players are new but I am impressed with the performance. We played against Platinum FC in our encounter and I was impressed by the lads’ performance,” added Maphosa.#MasvingoMirror.