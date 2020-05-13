    • Latest News

    Wednesday, 13 May 2020
    Home > Education > Liberator Synopsis preview

    Liberator Synopsis preview

    Preview by Mabel  Nyahangare
        

    Great Britain has abandoned their rebel white Rhodesians as a bad colonial hangover. The Breadbasket of Africa faces a nationalistic onslaught from Robert Mugabe’s communist freedom fighters. The world’s last colony to fall opens racial conflicts that still rage in the new world today. But has there always been a hidden hand at play - a covert operation just behind the curtain - directing the play? From the coup that was not one - to a global pandemic of fear that wasn’t one either - have we been deceived into going back into those slave ships - but this time masked and ready to be marked as global slaves voluntarily? Experience the heroes who have resisted this rising tyranny in this not so new - New World Order - And a remarkable woman who lost everything and everyone she ever loved, and a general who won every battle he ever fought - Except one. The stage is set in an amazing country and people called Zimbabwe - from revolutionaries                                                                                                            Book Cover 
     to an unsung hero. The truths may blow up in our face - leaving the fragile balance of life and liberty hanging by a thread... The book will be launched next week on Amazon and Audio//The Mirror
    at 13.5.20
    • Comment on The Mirror
    • Facebook Comments

    0 comments:

    Post a Comment

    Item Reviewed: Liberator Synopsis preview Rating: 5 Reviewed By: http://www.masvingomirror.com/
    Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
    Scroll to Top