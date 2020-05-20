JSC reshuffles magistrates

Geraldine Mutsoto.





IVAYINERUDO MAGARAZANO





CHIREDZI -The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has transferred four magistrates across the country with immediate effect, a memo in possession of The Mirror written by a B Makwande on behalf of the Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi confirms the development.

The memo dated May 19, 2020 was addressed to provincial magistrates in Bulawayo which is headed by Elias Magate, Mashonaland Central headed by Langton Ndokera, Masvingo headed by Learnmore Mapiye and Manicaland headed by Shiella Nazombe where they are set to assume duty.

Regis Mawarire.

“Please be advised that the secretary for JSC has approved the transfers of the following magistrates with immediate effect, Regis Mawarire from Chiredzi to Tsholotsho (Bulawayo), Geraldine Mutsoto from Chiredzi to Guruve (Mashonaland Central), Simbarashe Gundani from Zaka to Chiredzi (Masvingo) and Brian Munyaradzi from Mutasa (Manicaland) to Chiredzi,” reads part of the memo.

The concerned magistrates have been advised to wound up their cases and if they are any challenges they should liaise with their provincial heads before they assume duty at their new stations.

