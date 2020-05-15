Hippo Valley man rapes minor during bicycle training lessons





IVAYINERUDO MAGARAZANO

CHIREDZI -Murehwa Chikwadze (41) from Hippo Valley, Chiredzi has appeared in court for allegedly raping a minor whom he was teaching to ride a bicycle in the bush.

Chikwadze appeared before Chiredzi Magistrate Rogers Mawarire on May 6, 2020 for contravening Section 65 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 09:33.

It is the State case that on April 26 at around 1pm the complainant requested Chikwadze to teach her to ride a bicycle. After the lessons on their way home the accused took a different route along ZSA Chiredzi towards Ngundu road.





It is further alleged that while in the bush Chikwadze grabbed his victim by the shoulders, tripped her down and had sexual intercourse with her three times without her consent.





The matter came to light after the complainant's guardian questioned her for coming back home late from the bicycle lessons that is when she revealed her ordeal leading to Chikwadze’s arrest.

He was remanded in custody to a later date pending further investigations.







