Gweru man drugs, rapes girl (15)

Elizabeth Mashiri

Midlands Bureau

Gweru - A 56-year-old man from Ascot in Gweru is in court facing rape charges after he allegedly drugged and raped a 15-year-old girl.

The State says that on April 30, 2020 Jonasi Mwale (56) proposed love to the girl who turned him down.

The accused asked the girl to follow him to his house and at the house, Mwale allegedly drugged the juvenile with an unknown substance and she fell asleep.

Prosecutor Margret Mukucha said that Mwale took advantage of the situation and had sex with the girl.

When the girl regained consciousness, she was urged not to cry or tell anyone about the incident. She was also told that she would soon get used to the sex.

The girl disclosed the matter to her parents after they noticed that she could not walk properly.#MasvingoMirror#



