    Thursday, 7 May 2020
    Gweru gets 2 weeks supply of water chemicals


    Elizabeth Mashiri
    Midlands Bureau

    Gweru - The financially struggling Gweru City Council has finally secured two weeks water treatment chemicals, Mayor Josiah Makombe has said.
    The local authority is in trouble after failing to settle its debt with a company that was supplying chemicals.
    "We had run out of water treatment chemical and l was only told about the situation at the last minute. We however, have managed to get some chemicals for the coming two weeks," said Makombe
    Reliable sources told The Mirror that the local authority owes its chemical supplier more than $1 million.#MasvingoMirror#
