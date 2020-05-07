Gweru gets 2 weeks supply of water chemicals

Elizabeth Mashiri

Midlands Bureau





Gweru - The financially struggling Gweru City Council has finally secured two weeks water treatment chemicals, Mayor Josiah Makombe has said.

The local authority is in trouble after failing to settle its debt with a company that was supplying chemicals.

"We had run out of water treatment chemical and l was only told about the situation at the last minute. We however, have managed to get some chemicals for the coming two weeks," said Makombe